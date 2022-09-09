Herb Aalpoel

Mr. Herbert Aalpoel, 93, of South Easton, Massachusetts, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Herb was the loving husband of Barbara (Keefe) Aalpoel for 66 wonderful years.

Herb was born on Oct. 23, 1928 in Lynden to parents Frederick and Lena (Henken) Aalpoel, both Dutch immigrants. He was raised and educated in Lynden.

Herb joined the United States Air Force in 1952 and proudly served his country while stationed in Libya, Africa and at Otis AFB, Cape Cod.

While stationed at Otis, Herbert worked at the Coonamessett Inn where he and Barbara met. After being discharged from the Air Force Herbert went on to earn a B.S. from Eastern Nazarene College and a Masters in applied mathematics from Bridgewater State College.

Herb enjoyed a 31-year career as a math teacher at Stoughton High School from 1963-1994.

Herb was also a talented carpenter and spent weekends and summer vacations completing various home improvement projects with a team of friends.

He was an active member of the Pearl Street United Methodist Church and the Easton Rod and Gun Club.

Herb enjoyed traveling and drove his family across the U.S. to Washington on several occasions.

The family also vacationed each summer on Cape Cod.

Herb and Barbara made a trip up the Maine coast an annual event. He also traveled with family to Alaska, England, The Netherlands and the Islands.

In his 40s, Herb developed a passion for skiing and was still hitting the slopes at 85.

In addition to his wife Barbara, Herb will be missed dearly by his loving daughters, Lynda Aalpoel Riley and husband Darrell of Malibu, Calif., Susan Aalpoel of Brewster, Mass., and Kathy Aalpoel of Claremont, N.H. Herb was the proud grandfather of Jack, Tom and Anne Riley and is also survived by many nieces and nephews on the west coast. Herbert was predeceased by his three siblings, Dr. Justin A. Aalpoel, Frederick R. Aalpoel, Jr. and Johanna Aalpoel Moa.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Pearl Street United Methodist Church, 415 Pearl St., Brockton, Mass. Burial will follow at Dry Pond Cemetery, Stoughton, Mass. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.southeastfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to the Southeast Funeral Home, North Easton.