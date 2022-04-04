Hilda Eisses

Hilda (Heerema) Eisses died in the Lord early Friday morning, April 8.

Hilda was born Sept. 13, 1924 in Groningen, the Netherlands, to parents Jakob and Aaffien (Menninga) Heerema.

On May 11, 1949, Hilda wed Reinder Eisses in the Netherlands. The family immigrated to Lynden in 1959, where Hilda resided until her death.

The Lord granted her desire that she die in her own bed at home, with her devoted daughter, Evelyn, at her side.

Hilda was a charter member of the American Reformed Church at Lynden.

An avid gardener, Hilda reveled in the beauties of God’s creation. Birch Bay sunsets were a special and frequent delight.

Hilda worked diligently her entire life; she took good care of her husband and family and was attentive to the needs of her friends and neighbors.

In spare moments, Hilda could be found with crochet hooks or knitting needles

in hand.

Hilda will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, and loyal friend. Most importantly, she would wish to be remembered as a humble follower of her faithful Savior, Jesus Christ.

Hilda was preceded in death by her husband, Reinder Eisses; sons John, Jake, Hank, and Albert Eisses; grandson Jesse Eisses; and all of her siblings and in-laws.

She is survived by daughter Evelyn Eisses of Lynden; son Reinier Eisses (Karen) of Everson; grandchildren Michelle Furbeyre, Jeremy (Christina) Eisses, Michael Eisses, Gwen (Louis) Salcido, Rayna (Ed) Branson, and Kristina Eisses (Bryce); and great-grandchildren Jesse, Kimberly, Izayah, Hunter, Skyler, and Levi.

A funeral service is planned for 1 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at the American Reformed Church, 8868 Northwood Road, Lynden. Burial to follow at Monumenta Cemetery in Lynden.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home of Lynden.

The family is grateful to Whatcom Hospice and dear friends and family whose assistance made it possible for their mother to remain in her own home until her passing.