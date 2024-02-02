Howard Holz, age 78, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 11, 2024.

Born April 19, 1945, to Don and Gladys (Oiness) Holz, he was a dairyman for most of his life except for a short period in the 70s when he built over 20 custom homes. As he approached retirement he found that he had a special skill for designing and producing wood items. His many tables, pulpits, countertops and benches are on display throughout Whatcom County and beyond. He especially loved to make and give away small items such as bird sculptures and wooden cars for kids.

A quiet, generous and humble man, Howard was surrounded by many family, friends, neighbors and clients who loved and admired him. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy (Hays) Holz of Bellingham, son Eric (Krys Rhodes) Holz, and grandson Jacob Holz of Casper, Wyoming, sisters Donna (Millard) Brooks and Connie (Richard) Bass, and nephews Monte, Jeff and Wayne Brooks and their families.

A memorial service will be held at Laurel Church, 162 W. Laurel Road, Bellingham on March 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Lighthouse Mission or Habitat for Humanity.