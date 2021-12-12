On Dec. 9, the world lost the most amazing man and soul, Hugh G. Locker.

Ninety years on this Earth, Hugh gave all his heart to his family and those around him.

For 65 of those years, he loved, raised, and nurtured a beautiful family with Barbara Locker. There’s so much family, we can’t keep count anymore, and more come every year.

Every game, every event we knew you’d be there to support us, and we’d always hear your voice from the stands.

From a young age, you taught us about manners, elbows off the table, yes please, and no thank you.

Through example you taught us how to love. What it meant to work hard and earn some-thing. You were the toughest man in our lives, but you didn’t let that strength overshadow the importance of having a soft side. You are the foundation for all that we are.

Your words and lessons will live on through generations of this family and you will continue to teach us lessons and we will pass those on.

We love you Gramps and will miss the heck out of you.

We would like to thank hospice for their excellent care, nurse Chelsey, bath aid Lauren, and Home Instead care givers Shannon and Nolan. You are so appreciated by us all.

There will be no services held at this time.

Please share your memories of Hugh at molesfare-welltributes.com.