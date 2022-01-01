‘I only wanted to work in Ferndale’

New Ferndale Superintendent Kristi Dominguez applauds district’s student-centered focus By Leora Watson  [email protected]  FERNDALE – On March 25, the Ferndale School Board named Kristi Dominguez its new superintendent. She’ll take over for Interim Superintendent Mark Deebach on July 1. Dominguez was selected as superintendent after a seven-month rigorous search process that included 16 applicants. According…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now