Jacob Eisses 

Jacob Cornelius Eisses “Jake,” age 67, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 5 in Bellingham.

Jake, was born Oct. 21, 1954 in Assen, the Netherlands to parents Reinder and Hilda Eisses.

Jake attended Ebenezer Christian School and Lynden High School. He was married to Marlys Bosman from 1978 to 1995. Jake worked at Mount Baker Plywood and then Sampson Rope Company for 30 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, car shows, and family gatherings.

Jake is preceded in death by his father Reinder Eisses, brothers John, Henry, and Albert Eisses, and son Jesse Eisses.

Jake is survived by daughter Michelle Furbeyre, sons Jeremy Eisses (wife Christina Pavon Camargo) and Michael Eisses, and grandchildren Izayah Eisses, Jesse Lee Ortiz, and Kimberly Faye Ortiz.

Jake will be greatly missed by his mother Hilda Eisses, brother Reinier Eisses, and sister Evelyn Eisses.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 18 at Gillies Funeral Home, followed by burial in Monumenta Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.