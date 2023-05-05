James Bliss

James N. Bliss, age 92, of Ferndale passed away in Bellingham on Sunday, April 30, 2023. He was born Aug. 8, 1930 in Bellingham to parents Norman Wilbur and Bertha Maude (Kinney) Bliss. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patricia Lee (Neudeck) Bliss, daughter Carolyn Sue Bliss and his sister Barbara “Ban” Bourne. He is survived by his two daughters: Merideth Bliss and Barbara Boucher and her husband Mark; grandchildren: Wilson and Corbin Troxel and Michael Boucher; great-grandson Charlie Troxel, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Service arrangements will be announced at a later date. Please share your thoughts and memories of Jim online at Sigs website.
