James Kramer

James “Jim” Edward Kramer, 73, of Lynden passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Jim spent his life living in and loving his community of Lynden and greater Northwest Washington. Jim was an avid outdoor enthusiast, enjoying the mountains to the lakes to the sea. He enjoyed good food and great wine and loved to share both with even better company.

Jim was born on June 10, 1948 and graduated from Lynden Christian Schools in 1966. He then enrolled and graduated from Skagit Valley College. He proudly owned and operated Twin Oaks Dairy, a Darigold dairy farm of merit just below Lynden along the Nooksack as a first career.

After selling the farm, he found a calling and second career at Andgar Corporation in Ferndale.

After retiring in 2006, Jim kept himself busy traveling the world and volunteering around the community. He and his wife Phyllis attended and actively participated in Cornwall Church of Bellingham. He could often be found on a boat or a golf course making new memories.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Phyllis Kramer; their four children, Karen Occhiogrosso (and Guy) of Lynden, Washington, Michael Kramer of Bellingham, Washington, Josh VanTil of Corvallis, Oregon, and Reuben VanTil (and Melissa) of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Jim had 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jim also leaves behind five siblings, Bob Kramer (and Winerva) of Lynden, Washington, Joan Hersman (and Wayne) of Lynden, Jane Unrein (and Russ) of Lynden, Kathy Mans (and Leroy) of Everson, and Mark Kramer (and Julie) of Lynden.

Jim was loved by numerous nieces and nephews who viewed him more than simply an uncle. He also leaves behind that monster fish that got away.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Frances (Landaal) Kramer, and in-laws John and Ella (Munnik) Gabrielse.

The service will be held at Cornwall Church on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. Jim will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Whatcom County Young Life at nwc.younglife.org, or the Lighthouse Mission Ministries at www.thelighthousemission.org/donate

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.