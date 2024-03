James L. (Jim) Hanson went to be with his savior on Feb. 22, 2024.

He is survived by his wife Gwen, sons Greg (Pam), Tim (Renae) and Andy (Tara) and daughter Sonja, his step-sons Brent (Tammy) and Owen (Connie) and daughters Charyl (Don) and Christine (deceased son Wade). He has 23 grandchildren (one deceased) and eight great-grandchildren.

His memorial will be at North Port School gymnasium in Northport at 11 a.m. April 6.