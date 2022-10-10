Janet Anker 

Janet Cornelia Anker, of Lynden, Washington, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Lynden Manor.

Janet was born to Henk and Johanna (Van Arendonk) Angenent on May 1, 1932, in Woubrugge, Netherlands.

Janet married Martin Anker on Sept. 30, 1954 and together they immigrated to Lynden to pursue their dream of being dairy farmers.

They farmed over 38 years and raised their four children.

Janet was involved many years in the Ebenezer Granny Club, Faith Reformed guild groups and serving others.

Janet participated in church Bible studies all her life and willingly served in the kitchen as long as she was able.

Janet enjoyed cross-stich projects, crocheting, knitting, and helping sew quilts. Many of these items she gave away to bless others.

Janet is survived by her four children, Jacob (Valerie) Anker, Harry (Darlene) Anker, Stanley (Heather) Anker all of Lynden, and Pat (Greg) Heemstra of Rock Valley, Iowa; 12 grandchildren Niesje (Eric) VanZee, Lia (Cole) Reynolds, Dirk (Shauna) Anker, Brian (Ellie) Anker, Cynthia Anker, Tyler Rouse, Anthony Anker, Simon Anker, Marcus (Holly) Heemstra, Joanna (Kole) Kramer, Bryce (fiancé Morgan) Heemstra, and Abby Heemstra; nine great grandchildren, Coen VanZee, Laila VanZee, Anneliese Reynolds, Jude Reynolds, Elias Reynolds, Oliver Swenson, Emilia Anker, James Anker, and Emmersyn Kramer.

Janet will be greatly missed by her brother Henk Angenent, sister Lia (Ewout) Kuiper, sisters in law Bep Van Wingerden, Reit Angenent, Fem Angenent, and Annie Angenent, all of the Netherlands.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Martin; brothers Wim Angenent, Gerrit Angenent and Maarten Angenent, sister-in-law Clara Angenent, brother in law Chris Van Wingerden.

Janet’s visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Gillies Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. in the Gillies Funeral Home Chapel, with the graveside service to follow in Monumenta Cemetery, about 11 a.m.

Following the graveside service, fellowship and refreshments will be at Faith Reformed Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mission Outreach, C/O Faith Reformed Church, 300 7th St., Lynden, WA 98264.

