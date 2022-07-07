Our beloved mother, Janet Steiger, was welcomed home by Jesus on Wednesday, June 29, at the age of 90.

Born to Job and Kee’ (van Dijk) Hovius on Dec. 29, 1931, in Doezem, Groningen, The Netherlands, she was the seventh of nine children, most of whom spent childhood years under Nazi occupation.

The family grew close in those war years, as siblings and parents working together to protect and support their family and community.

Janet remembered the liberation of the Netherlands as a vivid, pivotal event that gave her a life-long appreciation for living in peaceful times.

On Sept. 25, 1956, Janet married Henry Steiger in Kornhorn, The Netherlands. Two years later, they immigrated to the U.S. and settled in Lynden to operate a dairy farm — Neerlanda Dairy — on Double Ditch Road.

Morning and evening they milked cows and shared chores together.

Janet found fulfillment in their farm life and took great joy in caring for Henry and their four children.

When they retired from farming in 1991, they made the most of their opportunities to travel — often visiting faraway relatives, attending important family events in other locales, and commemorating milestones in the lives of their children and grandchildren near and far.

Life on a Whatcom County farm fed Janet’s delight in nature.

With a camera in hand, she often ventured to the surrounding shores, hills, and countryside to snap scenes and wildlife she loved. In Janet’s extensive collections of images, photos of mountains, oceans, flowers, sunsets, and deer captured her passion for the outdoors — and the Creator.

On day trips to the Mount Baker area (a favorite locale), Janet would often reflect on the words of Psalm 121.

A lifelong member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church, Janet participated in Bible study groups throughout her life.

Study and devotion grew her faith and wisdom, both beautifully evident in her love for God and others.

Janet is preceded in death by her husband Henry (2012), her parents and siblings Derk, Ienje, Job, Piet, Derk, and Bob. Janet is survived by her children: Connie (Veryl) Kooi and their children Naomi, Nathan, Jason, and Alex; Jeany (Don) Aupperlee and their children Derek, Janelle, Julie, and Kayla; Peter (Jennifer) Steiger and their children Michelle, Mark, Kevin, and Kaysha; Jacob (Donna) Steiger and their children Jessica, Nicole, Rebecca, and Eric; 28 great-grandchildren, sister Denise Storteboom, brother Derk and Anita Hovius, sister-in-law Ninke Hovius, brother-in-law Henry Hiemstra, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside committal is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 9 at Monumenta Cemetery followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, Lynden.

To watch the memorial service live streamed go to https://www.facebook.com/bethelcrclynden or YouTube and search Bethel CRC Lynden.

Memorials to Lynden Christian Schools, 417 Lyncs Drive, or New Way Ministries, 205 S. BC Ave. both of Lynden, WA 98264 will be gratefully received.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.