Janice (Maberry) Likkel

Janice Marie “Jan” Likkel passed away peacefully on March 24, 2021, at age 92.

She was born to Leonard and Blanche (Galbraith) Maberry on July 22, 1928, in Van Buren, Missouri. She spent her early idyllic life in the hills of southeast Missouri with her parents, two brothers and extended family. There she developed a pleasing, mild Southern accent that she kept for her entire life.

In 1943 the family decided to follow their oldest son Winfred and a few other relatives to the Pacific Northwest and relocate to Lynden. With help and advice from early farmers in the area, Leonard and Winfred became two of the first strawberry growers around Lynden, later joined by Jan’s younger brother William “Jake” Maberry, who also taught and coached basketball in Lynden for many years.

Jan attended Lynden High School and graduated in 1945. Subsequently she moved to Seattle to train as a bookkeeper. She went to work in the payroll department at Fort Lawton and lived on Queen Anne Hill. Jan later became a comptometer operator for Best’s Apparel downtown. She loved to tell the story of the April 1949 earthquake in Seattle when she had to console her male supervisor, who was frightened and crying as they evacuated the building that day. She was always good at helping people feel better.

Jan became reacquainted with Francis “Fran” Likkel, whom she had met in high school, when they were passengers on a Greyhound bus trip from Seattle to Lynden. They began dating, soon fell in love and were married in September 1949. They settled in Lynden near both of their parents and, beginning with twins, they had four children in about 3½ years — the baby boom was quite real for the Likkel’s.

Fran’s career took the young family to Wenatchee in 1956 and then to Edmonds in 1961. Jan was a devoted mother, wonderful cook, talented seamstress, skilled ceramic artist, gifted home decorator and ideal hostess for gatherings of family and friends.

In the mid 1960s, with her exceptional tailoring skills, Jan went to work part-time in the alterations department at Frederick & Nelson’s Aurora Village store. She made lifelong friends working there for more than 20 years. She and Fran were also faithful members of Maplewood Presbyterian Church in Edmonds for over 55 years.

In retirement Jan and Fran enjoyed trips in their motorhome seeing many parts of the country. They lived in south Everett for a few years and in 2000 moved back to Lynden while spending winters as snowbirds in Apache Junction, Arizona. In 2008 they relocated to Bothell WA to be closer to their children and grandchildren, and in 2017 they moved to an adult family home in Lynnwood.

Jan was a graceful, generous and loving wife, mother and grandmother, and she will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard (1968) and Blanche (1993); her husband, Fran (2019); her brothers, Winfred (1994) and Jake (2017); and many extended family members.

She is survived by four children: Kenny Likkel, Kathy Kiser (Don), Connie Likkel and Craig Likkel (Shelly); seven grandchildren, Kristen, Sara, Lars, Tyler, Kiersten, Courtney and Kevin; five great-grandchildren, Luke, Grace, Zachary, Samuel and Thea Lisa; sisters-in-law Ruth Likkel and Maureen “Money” Maberry; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

The family will hold a private memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Janice Likkel to Maplewood Presbyterian Church, 19523 84th Ave. West, Edmonds, WA 98026; or to the local hospital or children’s charity of your choice.