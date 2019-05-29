Janice Sen

Janice Marie Sen, age 64, passed away at Whatcom Hospice House on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She had been suffering from ALS the last two years. Janice was known for her beautiful and caring spirit, yet she was so strong-willed.

Born Oct. 13, 1954, in Seattle to Harold Myer and Barbara Myer, she graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1972. On March 27, 1976, she married Barry Sen at Aldergrove United Church in Aldergrove, B.C.

Janice lived in Ballard, Sumas and then Lynden. She worked at Supercuts and Great Clips for 21 years as a hairstylist.

Janice loved her animals. She loved to ride horses and take her dogs for walks.

Janice is survived by her husband, Barry; sister Linda (Kevin) Petraborg, brother Jeff (Becky) Myer, and sister Verdie (Paul) Wagenaar; nephews Shawn Petraborg and Bryan Petraborg, niece Kirsten Myer, nephews Collin Holmstrom and Cameron Holmstrom; great-niece Allysha Petraborg, great-nephew Kolby Petraborg and great-great-niece Sophia Petraborg.

She was preceded in death by her brother Clell Cooper in 1966; father Harold Myer in 1998; step-father Richard Burrus in 2009; and mother Barbara Burrus in 2017.

We express our thankfulness to caregivers Amy Boone and Chrystal Summers, who spent many hours tenderly caring for Janice these last days.

Please join family and friends in honoring Janice at 1 p.m. this Friday, May 31, in Gillies Funeral Home. A private family graveside committal will follow in Monumenta Cemetery about 2 p.m. The family will meet up with friends about 2:20 p.m. at the Sportsman’s Club, 3000 Birch Bay-Lynden Rd., Custer, for a reception.

Memorials may be sent to the ALS Association, Evergreen Chapter, 19226 66th Ave. S., Suite L-105, Kent, WA 98032.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.