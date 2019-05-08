Vivian “Jean” Bode entered her eternal home on May 3, 2019.

Jean was born on May 13, 1924, in Bellingham to Melvin and Evelyn Christoferson. After her mother passed away when she was 5, Jean was adopted by her loving grandparents, Mert and Lottie Riddle. Jean graduated from Meridian High School and Bellingham Business College.

Jean married the love of her life, Tuenis Bode, in San Diego, California, on April 28, 1945. They moved back to Lynden and began raising their family. She was a longtime member of Third Christian Reformed Church in Lynden. She enjoyed playing piano, singing as a soloist and in choirs. Jean was an “Avon lady” for 43 years. She and Tuny enjoyed square dancing and family activities.

“My song will silence never, I’ll worship Him forever, and praise Him for His glorious love.”

Jean is survived by her children: Ron (Janie-Lou), Gary (Gloria), Duane (Bette) and Sandra Kirner (Lyle Bell). She was blessed with 15 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Peg Thorinson, and other extended family members.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Tuenis; infant daughter Evelyn; daughter-in-law Pat Bode; her parents, grandparents and siblings.

A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, May 7, in Monumenta Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 17, in Third Christian Reformed Church, 514 Liberty St., Lynden.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home of Lynden.