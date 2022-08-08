Jean Clark, 84, of Deming, passed away on Thursday, July 28.

Jean was born to Lewis and Margaret Chase of Sedro Woolley on August 28, 1937. Jean graduated from Mt. Baker H.S. in Deming in 1955. Jean married Robert Clark of Deming on April 20, 1957 at the Acme Presbyterian Church. Soon after Jean and Rob moved to El Paso, TX they started their family and Jean became an active member and church secretary at the local Presbyterian Church.

In 1961, Jean and Rob moved to the quaint Swedish town of Preston, WA where they raised their family of five for the next 46 years. It was here where Jean became an active and loved member of the community and made many special life-long friends.

Jean belonged to the VASA Community Club, SPARKS women’s fire department auxiliary, woman’s softball league, and worked at the Preston Water District.

Jean was known by many names: wife, mother, sister, Grandma MorMor, friend, mean Jean, blondie and the Swede, to name a few.

Jean was patient, kind, thoughtful and selfless. She always made you feel welcome and at home and her backdoor was always open to the neighborhood kids.

In 2006, Jean and Rob moved to the Clark family farm in Deming where they enjoyed friends and family trekking to the farm for gatherings, and making memories.

Jean loved family more than anything. She was the thread that connected everyone and she instilled the importance of family and love.

Aside from staying close to friends and family, she enjoyed long walks, taking care of her grandkids and many she considered her grandkids, baking her famous sugar cookies for every occasion, hosting family get-togethers, enjoying the Seattle Mariners and traveling.

Hawaii was one of her favorite places, yet Jean’s heart sang by spending summer’s at the family cabin at Big Lake, WA. Every holiday was something to celebrate – decorations, lots of lights, themed sugar cookies, and for Christmas, a pink tree which was a tribute to her favorite color. Jean is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert Clark, her two sisters Margie Holdt of Big Lake, WA and Diane and her husband Larry Jacoby of Deming, and her five children: eldest son Greg Clark and wife Colleen (Chase, Kaylee, Cyrus, Odin Evans), daughter Stephanie and husband Bill Robinson (Chase, Sean, Maggie, Kevin Lien and Walter), son Todd and wife Maureen Clark (Jared and Evan), son Scott and wife Karen (Cecily, Alex, Kinsley, Charlie and Hadley Hjorten, Matthew and Ashley Beckers), daughter Stacy Cain (Chad, Shea Telford, Olivia, Reichle, Liam, and Josie Erchinger), 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and countless others that considered her their MorMor.

For those that have known Jean through her life journey, a celebration of life will be held Thursday Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. at 3C’s Farm, 6222 Mt. Baker Highway, Deming.

To honor Jean, please wear something pink, in memory of her favorite color. To share thoughts and sentiments of Jean online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.