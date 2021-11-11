With great joy on March 23, 1931 in Vancouver, BC, Charles and Violet Young welcomed their daughter Jean.

Jean’s younger years were spent in the White Rock, BC area until they moved to Abbotsford, BC.

So, that they would be closer to attend the Sumas Christian Reformed Church where Jean met a young man by the name of Paul Spoelstra after which they were married on March 18, 1953.

When first married they lived a short period of time in Lynden and then settled in Sumas.

Jean and Paul then welcomed into their family Leonard Spoelstra (Sheila), Sharon Sterk (Gary), Phil Spoelstra (Donna) and David Spoelstra (Heather).

Upon living in the states for a number of years, Jean started taking classes to become an American citizen which with great pride happened on March 10, 1965.

Jean enjoyed being a mom and housewife but made the decision to return to work as a telephone operator when there youngest was about 13 years old, she worked for numerous years and then upon retiring Jean and Paul traveled around the States and later on became snowbirds where they spent their winters in California.

Jean enjoyed a number of pastimes such as crosswords, reading, puzzles and playing cribbage especially with her daughter Sharon. She had a great love for music and enjoyed playing the organ and piano. She often could be found whistling a tune throughout the home.

Jean received great pleasure from taking care of her flower gardens especially her roses. And on a blustery day in November (8, 2021) Jean went home to her Lord and Savior after living a full and rich life in the Lord.

Jean was blessed with a large extended family of 19 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren along with a number of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by Winnie Beld (sister), Paul Spoelstra (husband), Mary-Ann Spoelstra (daughter-in-Law), Nick Spoelstra (grandson), Luke Spoelstra (grandson) and Mathew Spoelstra (grandson).

All services for Jean Spoelstra are postponed until weather permitting.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.