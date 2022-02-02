Jeannette Eshuis went home to be with Jesus on Jan. 25.

She was born in Cawker City, Kansas on June 13, 1927, to Thys and Gertrude Broersma.

Jeannette married Cornelius Eshuis on June 13, 1947, and is survived by her three daughters Shirley (Henry) Veldman, Bonnie (Dan) Lagerwey, and Bev (Gary) Drost.

Jeannette was blessed with 16 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. Jeannette is survived by her sister, Marcella Verstrate, brother, Delmar Broersma and sisters-in-law Leona Eshuis, and Marilyn Dekker and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cornie, one great grandson Anthony Bowers, three brothers, Julian, Chester & Marian, and one sister, Julia.

Thank you to Meadow Greens Retirement Community for the care and love they showed Jeannette the last ten years.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Lynden Christian School.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.