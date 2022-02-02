Jennie Sytsma was a loving and faithful wife, beloved mother, daughter and sister.

If there is one word to describe Jennie, it is “good.” Jennie went to be with her Savior on Jan. 28.

Born Jikka Mina Schaap on July 13, 1930 in Terkaple Friesland, the Netherlands, Jennie was the oldest of five children, born to Ids and Shirley Schaap.

Jennie was a great asset on the family dairy farm for her father and mother, as a strong, hardworking, diligent and dutiful daughter.

At age 17, Jennie emigrated from the Netherlands in 1947 to Artesia, California with her family to escape the German occupation during WWII.

Jennie attended classes to learn the English language. She supported her family by cleaning homes, earning the business of families that were established in the area.

At age 20, Jennie had saved enough money to take a memorable voyage back to her native country Holland on the Queen Mary ocean liner with her good friend Gay.

On Thursday nights, Jennie would go ice skating at The Paramount ice skating rink in Artesia for Dutch Skate Night. It was there she met a young man by the name of Louie Sytsma.

Jennie brought fun and joy to Louie’s life and they married Dec. 16, 1953. Jennie and Louie ran their own dairy farm in Artesia, and in 1965 they moved to a brand new dairy farm in Chino, California, raising their family there.

In 1982, Jennie and Louie moved to Bellingham and continued to produce grade A milk, keeping their farm in pristine condition until retiring to Lynden in 1988.

Jennie was always ready with a Dutch saying to lift your spirits and make you smile. She would often say “a mother is the heartbeat of the home.” Jennie was exactly that for her family.

Jennie and Louie raised four sons and one daughter relying on strength, character and lots of prayer. She believed that her family was her God-given purpose and passion in life.

As a dairy farmer’s wife, Jennie was up at the crack of dawn, keeping up with her family’s needs and making sure the home ran efficiently, often whistling while she worked.

Jennie could create beautiful things with needle work and ceramics. She served the Cascade Christian home for many years who benefitted from her talents. She gave of her time, volunteering for multiple causes in her community and church.

Every family member or friend knew if you were at the Sytsma’s home after church for Sunday lunch, Dutch meatball soup and buns were going to be served.

Jennie and Louie visited Holland many times, and were blessed to travel to other countries as well.

Jennie’s faith in God was central to who she was, and evident in her compassion, kindness and quiet spirit toward others. It was her delight and prayer to see her children and grandchildren follow Jesus Christ and grow in their relationship with Him.

Jennie was a faithful member of Bethel Christian Reformed church in Lynden.

Jennie is survived by sons Andy (Debi) Sytsma, Willie (Anne) Sytsma, and Fred (Carolyn) Sytsma; and a daughter Dorothy (Ed) Nowakowski.

Jennie leaves behind 15 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and her brothers Andy Schaap, and Richard Schaap, brother in-law Al Sytsma, and sisters-in-law Ria Schaap, Edith Sytsma and Patricia Sytsma.

Jennie was preceded in death by her husband Louie, son Eddy Sytsma, brother Fred Schaap, sister Mary Goedhart, brothers-in-law Bob and Cornie Sytsma and Hugo Goedhart, sister-in-law Marjorie Sytsma as well as her parents Ids and Shirley Schaap and Andy and Dorothy Sytsma.

Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Jeannie and the staff at Glorious Home Care for attending to Jennie’s needs with tenderness and care, appreciating her daily.

Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to: The Lighthouse Mission or Lynden Christian Schools.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home.

A Graveside Committal will be Thursday, Feb. 17 at 1:15 p.m. in Monumenta Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, Lynden.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.