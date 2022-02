Jennie Sytsma was a loving and faithful wife, beloved mother, daughter and sister.

If there is one word to describe Jennie, it is “good.”

Jennie went to be with her Savior on Jan. 28.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home.

A Graveside Committal will be Thursday, Feb. 17 at 1:15 p.m. in Monumenta Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, Lynden.