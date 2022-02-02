Jerry Lehman

Jerrold “Jerry” C. Lehman, age 83, formerly of Lynden, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1 in San Marcos, Texas.

Jerry was born in Olympia, Washington, spending most of his life in the Pacific Northwest.

Jerry enlisted in the Army in December 1959 and served three years in the Korean Conflict.

After returning to the Northwest, Jerry relocated to Alaska where he worked on the Pipeline and was a hunting and fishing guide for over 20 years.

Jerry returned to Washington state and eventually settled the family in Lynden.

He was active in coaching fastpitch and soccer teams and he could always be found in the Lions’ football stands on the 50 yard line of every game.

In 2016, he moved to Austin, Texas and was able to be in the stands for all three grandchildren throughout their high school careers.

When not involved in sports, Jerry sang with the Masters Four Quartet as well as an active member of WNLA.

Jerry is survived by his wife Linda, daughter’s Jodi Lehman-Wills of Austin Texas, Jenni Lehman-Hopewell (Bruce Hopewell) of New York, New York and Tiffany Schwander of Beaverton, Oregon, grandchildren Jay, Jed and Jessica Wills of Austin, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews. Jerry’s kindness and warm presence will be deeply missed by all. A memorial service will be held later this year in Texas. Psalms 23:6 TPT.