James “Jim” C. Freeman, age 80, of Deming passed away at his home Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Jim was born June 1, 1942 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Mount Baker Senior High School Auditorium, 4936 Deming Road, Deming.

To view a more complete obituary and share your thoughts and memories of Jim, please go to www.sigsfuneralservices.com.