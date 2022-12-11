Jim Hively

Rev. James William Hively passed into the presence of his savior, the lord Jesus Christ, on Nov. 7 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim met Carolyn (Peterson) Hively at Biola University in California.

They married June 16, 1962, at Emanuel Faith Community Church in Escondido, CA, and had 60 years together.

They served 59 years through the mission organization now called Crossworld. Jim and his twin brother, John “Jack” Hiveley were born on Oct. 31, 1933, in Watford City, N.D.

Jim leaves Carolyn and their three children: Jodee (Ed) Roddy, Jenny (Jamie) Collins and Jim B. (Melanie) Hively, 11 grandchildren: Carley Roddy and Lauren (Luke) Johanson – Kyle, Kara, Nate, Zayne and Mia Collins – Jebidiah, Moriah, Ethan and Kari Hively, great-granddaughter, Isabella Collins, and Jim’s sister, Eunice Abrahamsen of Washougal, WA, along with nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his father and mother, Everett and Helen Hiveley, brothers Eugene, Virgil, and Jack; half-brothers Lee, and Delbert Hiveley, and half-sister Bonnie.

Jim and Carolyn served as foreign missionaries in pioneer work in Papua New Guinea and Indonesia with several stone age tribes as well as a variety of other ministries. Jim’s memorial service will be Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. at Ferndale First Baptist Church, 5759 Vista Drive, Ferndale.

A more complete obituary and the service will be posted at Moles.