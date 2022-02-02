Joe Kirkman

Joseph Kirkman, of Lynden, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2 at his home. He was born in San Diego, CA on March 4, 1933 to John and Alice (Rausehart) Kirkman.

A proud veteran, Joe served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. Joe married Irmgard Haug in 1960. They resided on a small farm in Lynden where they both worked hard tending to their property.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Irmgard, and sister Mary Thieman. He is survived by his son Peter and wife Donna Kirkman, and extended family in California.

