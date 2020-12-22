John De Vries

John Harold De Vries, 77, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2020, due to complications from Crohn’s disease.

He is survived by his four children, Dori (Doug) Harrell, Warren De Vries, Wayne De Vries and Daryl De Vries; his 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; his four siblings, Traci (Al) Kosters, Stan (Sharon) De Vries, Harlean Visser and Elaine (AJ) Muzzuco; and numerous nieces and nephews.

John grew up in Lynden and attended Lynden Christian (go Lyncs!) and later moved to Everett, where he and Lorraine raised their children. He enjoyed his profession in sales and finished his career with the Western Farmer Stockman. When he wasn’t working, he was taking his grandchildren fishing and out to Alfy’s Pizza. He loved nothing more than to be surrounded by his kids and grandkids, and he spent his final days telling stories and making those who loved him smile and laugh.

A celebration of life will take place next summer.