John Kooy Jr. passed away peacefully on Jan. 29 at the age of 99.

John was born on July 2, 1922 on the family farm near Coalhurst, Alberta, Canada.

His parents were John and Katie Kooy. He was one of four boys.

He married Dena Withage on November 1, 1944 and together they had six children.

John is survived by his kids: Wayne (Mary) Kooy, Bea (Mike) Slavich, Brenda DeJong, Greg (Diana) Kooy, Garth (Andrea) Kooy and Ted (Dawn) Kooy; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

His extended family includes Don (Bernice) Kooy as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his loving wife Dena and his two brothers and their wives: Harold (Sara) Kooy and Ralph (Gerry) Kooy.

John received his eighth grade diploma and then worked on the family farm.

As an adult he owned Stop ‘N’ Shop grocery, Atlas Lumber and Kooy Kampers in Alberta.

After the family immigrated to Lynden in 1965, John became a realtor/general contractor. He worked in this field for over 35 years. John lived a long and rewarding life filled with friends and family. He enjoyed curling, fishing, camping, golfing, gardening, cruising, baseball and listening to Dena play the piano and organ.

John especially enjoyed Christmas time with the family, soaking up the California sunshine and exploring the world with Dena, friends and family.

The family wishes to thank the staff at MeadowGreens Retirement Community for the care and love they showed to their dad for many years. A special thanks to the nurses from Whatcom Hospice for the compassion and support they gave to John and the family the last few weeks of his long life.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Whatcom Hospice or MeadowGreens Retirement Community. Family and close friends will celebrate John’s life with a private service.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.