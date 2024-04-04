John Louis Blickenstaff, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, mentor and friend died at home surrounded by family at the age of 87 due to complications of cancer.

John was born in Bellingham to Homer and Elnora Blickenstaff and older siblings, Lowell and Jean. Their family ran a small dairy farm in Lawerence, WA. Here, John met his best friends, Butch and Rod Kvamme, Roger Flotre, and Merle Brooks, who were to stay connected their entire lives. Following graduation from Mount Baker High School, he earned a AA in horticulture at Mount Baker Community College and was subsequently drafted into the Army to become a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division.

From 1965-2000, John worked for Northwest Airlines where he met his wife, Dianne Simineau. After their marriage in 1975, the newlyweds settled in Fauntleroy, West Seattle and in 1978 welcomed their first and only child, Ann. The family moved to Southworth, WA in 1991 and built a home overlooking Puget Sound where they lived for almost 30 years, finally moving to Battle Ground, WA to be near family.

John was known for his exquisite gardens, woodworking, humor and love for people. He never missed an opportunity to be social or cheer on his grandkids, quickly becoming the community grandpa. His laugh and smile could light up a room, and his life truly embodied Matthew 5:16 “Let your light shine before men in such a way that they my see your good works, and glorify you Father who is in heaven.”

John is survived by his wife, Dianne; his daughter, Ann Ordway; son-in-law, Jason; grandchildren, Calab (18), Emet (16), Anna Ruth (14) and Grace (12), along with his older sister, Jean Farley. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held later this spring.