John Patrick Theisen was born Nov. 4, 1948, and passed peacefully on Jan. 27 at the age of 74.

John was a Minnesota boy, growing up in Saint Paul, and educated in Saint Paul and Mankato. His love of sports started when he discovered the New York Yankees at the age of 6, and the Yankees were his team. The Minnesota Vikings broke his heart four times.

John received a Bachelor’s of Science in government law and policy, and after working for the phone company, he received his appointment to the Customs and Border Protection Service. He worked at the Blue Water Bridge between Port Huron, Michigan and Sarnia, Ontario, Canada.

John met his future wife, Susan Malmberg, in 1975 and married on Sept. 20 and 30, 1978. It’s a good story.

John and Susan had only fur-babies; Shana, Jack Daniels, and Andy Jackson, the magnificent Airedales. In 2010 the last terrier Chleo Rose was a wonderful companion for John.

Because of John’s work on the border, he was able to transfer to Sumas in 1989, where he retired in 2007.

John is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Susan; his sister Kathleen Woodward (Al); in-laws Judy Buttress (Larry) and Bill (Barbara) Malmberg; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private family interment was held at Greenwood Cemetery. A celebration of life service will take place later in the year.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.