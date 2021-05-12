John Roland Dickinson

John Roland “Rolly” Dickinson has passed away and gone to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

He was born on April 10, 1930, in Buffalo, Oklahoma. He was the youngest of six children born to Bryan and Emma (Sumpter) Dickinson. After many years of crop failures and dust storms in Oklahoma, the family moved to Washington state. They first lived in Yakima for one year and then moved on to McKenna (Pierce County) for two years.

From there they moved to Lynden where Roland attended the Sunshine country school for three years and the remainder at Lynden Elementary. He attended high school for two years and then left to help on the farm.

On May 3, 1950, Roland married Caroline Andrews. They were short two days from celebrating 71 years. Together, they had five children, 16 grandchildren, and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Roland purchased a grain grinding machine that would take him from farm to farm grinding grain for local farmers. He operated it for five years and then purchased his dairy farm. He also drove school bus for 10 years while farming.

After being offered a contract with Western Farmers, he sold the farm. Roland was with Western Farmers for 20 years. After the name changed to Whatcom Farmers Co-op, he stayed one more year. During this time Roland served as a cooperative board member. For several years he also worked as a real estate agent for Noteboom, Byeman & Hendricks.

Soon after, he moved on to raspberry farming, with his own processing and packing plant. With combined efforts, Roland and son John produced RJ Raspberry Juice until his retirement.

Preceding Roland in death were his parents; sisters Audene Holleman (Ben), Doris Crabtree (David) and Everil Rasmussen (Merl); brothers Eryl Dickinson (Mona) and Hersel Dickinson (Eva); granddaughter Tabatha; son-in-law Jerry VanBeek Sr.; and great-grandson Ty Malone.

He is survived by his wife, Caroline; daughters Connie Avram (John), Christine VanBeek, Marilyn Johnson, Charlotte Schouten (Arlo) and Julie Denson (Howard); son John (Darlene) Dickinson; 18 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Roland was a strong man of faith and loved his family very much. Caroline and Roland traveled the United States, mostly by trailering. One memorable trip included watching a space launch at Cape Canaveral.

His hobbies were gardening, watching the grandkids and their sports, and having coffee with friends.

He was always thankful his parents had moved to the Northwest and settled in Lynden. Roland would comment, “What more can a person ask for, with Christ as my Savior, great parents, a beautiful wife, a great family, and our home on Double Ditch Road? What more does one need?”

You are invited to join Roland’s family for visitation on Friday, May 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home. A private family graveside committal will be at Greenwood Cemetery at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, followed by a memorial service in First Reformed Church at 11 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.