John Ruhlman, Jr., 55, died on Jan. 12, 2022, in Oceanside, CA. He was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ.

John was born in Hillsboro, OR, to Pastor John and Nancy Ruhlman, but grew up in Everson, attending Nooksack Valley Schools from kindergarten to 12th grade. He was a proud member of the NVHS Class of 1984.

From there, he graduated with a degree in History Education from Christian Heritage College in El Cajon, CA. He was the father of Rachel Ruhlman, an RN, BSN, born in 1995 and Jono Ruhlman an ESL teacher in Japan who was born in 1997. He was the principal owner of Mission Deck and Patio since 2019.

John also received his Master of Divinity at Southern California Seminary in El Cajon, CA. He taught history at Christian High School in El Cajon and then became the youth pastor at Shadow Mountain Community Church.

John led the youth on many international missions trips. The family moved to Murietta, CA in 2001 and John founded and pastored Life Church of Temecula. John also pastored Sandals Church in Murietta.

While at Life Church, John led a dunes ride at Pismo Beach, CA in which he broke his neck and almost completely severed his spinal cord. He became a walking miracle but struggled the rest of his life with physical and pain issues.

A beautiful and recommended book which we all have read, including John Jr. is “The Heart of Recovery (How Compassion and Community Offer Hope in the Wake of Addiction)” by cousin Dave Beddoe and his wife Deb.

John is predeceased by his father, John Sr. Besides Rachel and Jono, he leaves his mother, Nancy Ruhlman of Mount Vernon; his sister and family, Eric and Sheryl Rasmussen, Ellie Rasmussen, Austin and Emma Hays and Annie Rasmussen of Shoreline, WA; his brother and family, Bob and Lee Anne Ruhlman, Kate, Sophie and Audrey Ruhlman of Shoreline, WA. John also leaves his uncle, Pastor Tom and Becky Ruhlman of Shoreline and two aunts: Ruthanne Beddoe of Boise, ID and Kayleen and Joel Jeffers of Ontario, CA and numerous cousins throughout the Northwest and beyond.

An open house to remember John will be held on Saturday, March 26 from 1-3 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church; 1515 E College Way, Mount Vernon. There will be a brief program at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in John’s memory may be sent to a favorite place of his: Camp Gilead, 30919 NE Carnation Farm Road, Carnation, WA 98014.