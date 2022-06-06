John Van Hemert of Lynden Washington joined his heavenly father on ascension day, May 26.

Pastor John ministered to eight congregations during his first career of 35 years and then proceeded in his second career to minister to seafarers in West Palm Beach, Florida and Bellingham, for 20 years.

John served Christian Reformed churches in Edson, Alberta; Langley, B.C.; Pinellas Park, Fla; Boynton Beach, Fla; Port St. Lucie, Fla; Stephenville, Tx; Vancouver, B.C.; and Kent, Wa.

John enthusiasm for the gospel and all that life had to offer was insurmountable.

John always said he would die with his boots on.

John is survived by the love of his life for almost 63 years Jean (Tenhage), and his children James (Shannon) Van Hemert of Cowichan Bay, B.C., Cindy (Ken) Ruiter of Langley, B.C., Caroline (Glenn) Noort of Langley B.C., and Tim (Janet) Van Hemert of Langley B.C; and grandchildren Trevor, Taran (Catherine), Rebecca (Josh), Kyle (Riley), Brad (Amanda), Chris, Carrie, Leah, Ryan, Micah, Casey, and great grandsons Miles and Grant.

John is predeceased by his daughter Joy Van Hemert of Trumble, CT.

John was interned at Murrayville cemetery in Langley B.C. A memorial service will be held at First Christian Reformed Church of Lynden on Thursday, June 23.

Live stream available at firstcrclynden.org.