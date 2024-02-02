In His sovereign wisdom and mercy the Lord took unto Himself a dear husband, loving father, and praying opa, John Van Wingerden, on Feb. 23, 2024 at the age of 92.

Dad was born July 13, 1931 in Ridderkerk, the Netherlands as one of 11 children to Leendert and Aplonia Van Wingerden.

During the Second World War, Dad and his brothers were taught to work very hard on the land growing vegetables. This is where the passion for growing started that has continued in the Van Wingerden family for generations.

As a family, they immigrated to the USA in 1948 when Dad was 17 years old. He had many stories about their experiences on the boat and working multiple jobs to make a living in this new country.

Shortly after, he proudly served for two years in the US Army. He met his Italian sweetheart, Barbara Cauda, and married her on Nov. 3, 1956. They were blessed with seven children. They settled in Pompton Plains, New Jersey where he built his first greenhouse.

In 1971, Dad and Mom decided to move to Holland to provide their children with a Christian education. Our family looks back on these 11 years with fond memories as we spent many hours working side by side in Dad’s greenhouse, learning the Dutch language, and singing psalms. In 1982, we returned to the U.S. and settled in Sumas where dad built his greenhouse on the hill. Dad and Mom moved one more time to Benson road and started a small greenhouse operation which he was involved in until the age of 90.

Dad could usually be found puttering in his greenhouse, tending to his chickens, singing psalms, playing organ, or listening to music and sermons in his office.

Dad loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren, and many memories were made at Opa and Gramma’s house. He was always available for a laugh, a good talk, a cry on his shoulder, or a life lesson. It didn’t matter if you were a direct relation or an in-law, everyone was treated fairly and with much love.

Dad was a very special person to all who knew him. He was known for his quick wit and typical Van Wingerden humor. Dad was generous, humble, and loving, but was most concerned about the souls of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Dad was respected by all of us as the God-fearing pillar of our very large family and had a deep love and reverence for the Lord which was evident in his walk of life. Dad often sang praises to the Lord even until his last days. It was God’s grace that led Dad through this life, and now he has received his heart’s desire.

He is predeceased by his son Len, his grandson Tanner, his siblings Aart, Cornelia, Gertrude, Leendert, and Orie, and their spouses.

Dad will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 67 years, Barbara, along with his children Len > (Janie), Mike (Kathleen), Dave (Miek), Barb (Theo), Amy (Pete), Steve (Anita), and Bea (Gerard), his 40 grandchildren, and 54 great-grandchildren.

Dad is also survived by his siblings Jannie (Joe >), Christina (Cor >), Kees (Rita), William (Joanne), Abraham (Ruth), and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Heimstra for his care of Dad through the years, and the exceptional caregivers whose faithful and loving care allowed him to spend his last days at home with Mom.

An opportunity for condolences will be held at the Lynden Netherlands Reformed Congregation church hall (8581 Depot Road) on Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 6-8 p.m.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m. at the Lynden NRC Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Timothy Christian School, Chilliwack and Emmanuel Christian School, Lynden.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.