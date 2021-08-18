Joshua Watt

Joshua Kevin Watt was born in Ronan Montana on July 7, 1988.

At the age of 10 months, his family relocated to Lynden, Washington. He spent the majority of his life in Whatcom County.

Josh attended Ferndale High School and played on the Ferndale Football team.

He went on to attend Job Corp in Anaconda Montana and became a Welder.

People who knew Josh remember him for his uncanny sense of humor, his positive attitude, and his genuine personality.

He loved to share random facts, give bear hugs and tell jokes. He was always willing to stop and help a stranger.

Whether it was holding the door open, carrying their groceries, or taking a moment to hear their story; Josh was there.

Josh loved music and had an even deeper appreciation for guitar. He enjoyed trying new things and was the type of person that was pretty much good at whatever he attempted to learn.

No one dared to challenge him to a game of pool or chess. He loved his family unconditionally and he always saw the beauty in life; he enjoyed the simple things and the importance of being in the moment.

He was full of charisma, charm and knew just what to say when someone was feeling down.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother Vera DuCharme, grandmother Judell Harrsch, uncle Jack Dulong, and Adison Watt.

He is survived by his grandfather Jack Sr Dulong, father Cameron Watt, mother Sharon Watt, his sister Jacqy Shook, brother Christopher Watt, and cousin Sky Dulong.

A viewing to honor Josh’s life will be held on Aug. 20 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 40751 State Route 20 Oak Harbor, 98277.

All family, friends, and loved ones are welcome.

Masks, sanitizer, and individual tissue will be available for COVID safety.