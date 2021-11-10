Joyce Burger

Joyce H. Burger, age 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Joyce is remembered as a sweet and compassionate lady. She wasn’t afraid of showing her love for the Lord

Joyce was born Aug. 27, 1929 in Lynden, Washington to parents Johan and Harriet (VanWyhe) DeJong.

Joyce was a 1947 Lynden High School graduate and soon after went to work for Lynden Department Store for a short time.

Joyce married Ralph Burger on Jan. 28, 1949 and together have five children. After the children were raised, Joyce went to work for Northwest Propane as a bookkeeper where she stayed for 25 years.

Joyce enjoyed traveling, reading, and gardening. She was a life member of Second Christian Reformed Church and a member of Dorthea Society. Joyce was a part of Prison Bible Study, she volunteered at the Blood Bank making phone calls and donating 100 pints of blood herself.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband Ralph, sister Maxine Kortlever, brothers Doyle DeJong, Gerald DeJong, and Dennis DeJong; parents Joe and Hattie DeJong, and grandchildren Brandon Burger and Matthew Burger.

Joyce is survived by children Sue (Gerald VanLoo), Rod (Miriam) Burger, Chris (Merlyn Maas), Brenda (Fred Tjoelker), and Tim (Heather) Burger; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Lynden Manor for their continued tender and gentle ways; and to Whatcom Hospice for their compassionate care.

The family suggests memorials may be sent to Ebenezer Christian School.

You are invited to Joyce’s Memorial service on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Second Christian Reformed Church at 11 a.m. If you are unable to attend the service, you may watch the live stream at www.facebook.com/GilliesFuneralHomeAndCremationServices.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.