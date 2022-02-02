Jude Veltkamp

Jude Thomas Veltkamp was called home Feb. 6. He passed away in the care of the loving arms of his parents and siblings.

Jude was born in Ellensburg, WA on June 19, 2002. At an early age he developed a love for Legos, music, and friendships.

After moving to Lynden, he added football and car shopping to his hobbies.

Jude graduated from Lynden Christian in 2020. He briefly attended Whitworth University in Spokane until he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma.

With this diagnosis began an arduous battle.

A battle which exposed his true character as a young man who was gregarious, compassionate, jovial, determined and grateful.

Jude was a “collector of people.” There was no type of person with whom he would deign to engage. When he was forced to live in semi-isolation during his chemotherapy treatments, a driving factor in his recovery was the opportunity to simply be with others.

Jude was always identified by his electric smile, ebullient personality, untrainable hair, and booming bass laugh. He was a bringer of joy and frivolity.

Jude’s passing reminds us that the world is not just or fair. It is a true tragedy when a parent has to bury a child.

But even in his last days, when his discomfort was extreme, he pushed all pity aside and simply demanded that we enjoy the moment.

In his short time, he touched a number of lives, and all are enriched because of it.

Even though he was yet a teenager, Jude’s trial enabled him to understand Jesus as a suffering servant and the nature of the cross better than the most learned theologian.

Jude is survived by his heartbroken parents, Trevor and Jody Veltkamp, his siblings, Simone and Johann, his Grandparents Jack and Diane Veltkamp and Alvin and Caroline Vander Griend, and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

Anyone that would like to join the family, are invited for visitation on Friday evening, Feb. 11 from 5-7 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home.

There will be a memorial service for Jude at Cornwall Church in Bellingham at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. All are welcome to join us as we celebrate Jude’s life.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.