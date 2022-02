Judith Plucinski, age 81, passed away at home on Friday, Feb. 4. Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 17 from 5-8 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, Lynden, followed by burial at 12:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ferndale.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.