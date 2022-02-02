Judith “Judy” Plucinski, age 81, passed away at home on Friday, Feb. 4.

Judy always believed in Family, Friends and Laughter … we will all miss her always.

Judy was born on March 5, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to parents Edward and Rose Sivek.

She married George Plucinski in Chicago on May 18, 1963.

The couple moved to Fairbanks, Alaska in July of 1976 where they lived for 25 years.

Judy settling into a long career as a librarian at the public library. In 2001, Judy and George retired to Lynden.

Judy was an avid reader and book lover. She took up art later in life as a retirement hobby where she became very good. Judy painted in water colors and acrylics, drew in pencil, and charcoal and pastels.

Judy created an original Christmas card every year (she would paint or draw an original that she would take to a local printer where it was scanned and turned into cards … she has the originals framed all over her house and her family will each get their favorite). Judy sang in the church choir and other community groups her whole life. Judy loved visiting and telling stories with family and friends, especially if it involved sharing a glass of wine.

Judy is survived by her husband of 58 years, George, daughters, Eileen (Bill), Andrea Plucinski and Karen (Gavin); grandchildren Adam and Eric (Eileen’s boys), Renn and Taylor (Andrea’s boys), and Josten and Xander (Karen’s boys); and great-grandchildren Maysin and Logan (both are Renn’s daughters).

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Hospice organization.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 17 from 5-8 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, Lynden with burial following at 12:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ferndale.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.