Karl Larson

Karl Andrew Larson passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, in Bellingham.

Born Feb. 2, 1955, in Spokane to Gordon R. (deceased) and E. Charlene (Kingsbury) Larson, he grew up in the Davenport and Seattle areas and was now living in Lynden.

Karl is survived by his wife, Debbie (O’Mera); children Andrew (Andrea), Ali Richards (Jason) and Amanda Kelley (Chris); grandchildren Henry, Kyla, Sophia, Coby and William; also his mother, Charlene; sister Karin Whipple; brother Randy; and other extended family members including nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds Farm Pavilion, 1775 Front St., Lynden. Please join us for light refreshments immediately following.