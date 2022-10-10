Karla Zamzow 

Surrounded by her loving family, Karla Anne Zamzow, at age 68, died peacefully on Sept. 22 after a courageous battle with ALS.

Karla fought like a warrior, battling ALS for a couple of years. She never complained and always had a smile on her face. Karla was born on March 7, 1954 in Mountain Home, Idaho.

Karla and Richard were married in Everson on March 2, 1974, and were blessed with five children.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, daughter Lisa (Joe) Malone, daughter Jennifer (Brad) Zamzow, daughter Kelly (Bernie) Valum, son Lance Zamzow, and son Jared Zamzow.

One of Karla’s prized possessions was her children. She had a unique relationship with each of them, teaching so many life lessons along the way.

Karla and Richard have 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, which she adored.

Grandchildren Jordan, Makayla (Nick), Darrien (Alec), Parker, Kobee, Haylee (Sasha), Kylee (Travis), Carson, Ethan, Madelyn, Lauren, Molly, Payton, and Raeann. Great-grandchildren: Jordan, Hendrix, Church, Acre, and Charlee.

Karla is also survived by her brother, Jared Johnston, with whom she had a special bond, and twin sister, Karen Hayes.

Karla is also survived by her stepmother, Arlene Johnston, and stepsisters Karlene, Kolene, and Kris. She cherished her friends and had a couple of lifetime friends, Debbie (Steve) Thorp and Judy VanBrocklin.

Karla was also godmother to Trent and Miranda Thorp and had numerous nieces and nephews.

Karla was a stay-at-home mom for many years and ran an in-home daycare.

Karla loved taking care of her friends’ children as well as being there for hers. She was involved in 4-H, FFA, and berry fields with her children.

Karla worked at BP and then Matrix. Many of her co-workers considered her their mentor. Karla was the pillar of her family and had the gift of hospitality, always welcoming people into her home.

Karla loved having family gatherings and spoiling her children and grandchildren, always making extra food just in case someone stopped by or sending food home with her kids.

Karla loved garage sales and refinishing furniture. Karla was a giver, whether it be finding the perfect $10 dresser that she refinished, helping her children by folding a load of laundry, running a pair of shoes to the school that her grandkid forgot, giving money when someone was going on vacation.

Through the years, Karla cared for many family members, including her father, brother and sister. Always there to lend a hand, never asking for anything in return.

After raising their children, Karla and Richard loved to vacation, traveling to the Virgin Islands, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Palm Springs, Texas and yearly family trips to Ross Lake.

Karla loaded up the van with the kids and spent summer days at Lake Samish.

Karla is preceded in death by James Johnston (father), Charles Zamzow (father-in-law), Jeff Johnston (brother), Jordan Malone (grandson) and Angel Zamzow (granddaughter).

The family would like to say a special thanks to Whatcom Hospice, the ALS Foundation and all family and friends for all their love and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Karla’s honor may be made to Whatcom Hospice House, care of Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225, and/or ALS Association Evergreen Chapter, 19226 66th Avenue SL-105, Kent, WA 98032.

Memorial will be Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. at the Deming Log Show Museum, 3295 Cedarville Road, Bellingham.

Karla’s favorite color is blue. In honor of her, please wear blue to the memorial service.