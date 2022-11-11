Kathryn Holz

Kathryn Marie Holz passed away Oct. 25 at home after a long battle with cancer.

Kathryn was born April 10, 1947, in Bellingham to Rich and Bea Amos.

She leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Jerry Holz.

Kathryn is preceded in death by her mother and father, Rich and Bea Amos, her brother Harry Amos and her son Jody Holz.

Kathryn is survived by her daughter Dawn (Ryan) Ellingson, son Jasen Holz, grandchildren Kailynn, Justine, Destiny, Kiersten, Jenny and Dusty, and great-grandchildren Jackson, Easton, Emerson, Selena and Zaidynn and one more on the way.

Kathryn was loved by many people and will be truly missed by family, friends and everyone whose life she touched.

There will be no funeral service. A graveside service, with immediate family, will be held in the spring.