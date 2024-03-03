Kathy Jo Davenport, the beautiful, spiritual, beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend peacefully went to be with her lord and savior at her home in Lynden on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Kathy was born on June 18, 1957 in New Orleans, Louisiana, the first of two children of Ralph E. (Joe) Davenport Jr. and Sarah Kate Thomas Davenport.

Kathy attended multiple elementary schools due to the family having to move for her daddy’s work. She initially started elementary school in Waco, Texas, and subsequently moved to Louisiana, California, and then back to Texas for grades 6-9. She then moved to Cody, Wyoming for her remaining high school years, where she graduated from Bronc Cody High School in May 1975. Kathy was a Brownie and a girl scout in elementary school. During her high school years, she played basketball and ran track, with a strength in hurdles. She was on the drill team, a dancing Broncette, and was homecoming princess her senior year. She was an incredible seamstress, which she learned from her Aunt Sue and Aunt Peggy and she made many of her own clothes.

During her younger years she loved to squirrel hunt, fish, run trout lines before and after school, ski, swim and go to the beach. Kathy and her sister Vickie had many wild animals growing up, including raccoons, skunks, a rosy boa constrictor, guinee pigs and Sammy the squirrel. She was an avid music lover and in 1970 her daddy took her and the family to see Elvis Presley at the Astrodome in Texas. She loved it.

After graduation, Kathy worked for Dr. John Bluher, DDS, as a dental assistant. She had a variety of other jobs including inventory specialist, real estate processor, and cook. Kathy traveled a lot through her adult life, living in multiple states: Texas, Louisiana, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, California and Nevada, before settling down in Ferndale.

Kathy became a mom in her early 20s and dedicated her life to her five children: one son Zachary, and four daughters; Jessica, Jamie, Shannon, and Sara whom she loved with her whole being. They were the light and joy of her life. She always said raising kids was her greatest accomplishment. Kathy loved big and she loved fiercely. She adored being a mom and grandma to her grandbabies whom she gave special nicknames to. She always had a cold popsicle waiting and a treat for each of them when they came to visit, along with a big Kathy hug. Her happiest times were when all her family were under the same roof with her spending time eating, laughing, and simply being together. She spent the last 24 years of her life with her life partner Brian, with whom she had a special connection with. They watched Nascar often and they loved to indulge in good food. Kathy enjoyed singing, dancing and telling stories. One of the many fond memories our family shares was going treasure hunting with mom out at Cherry Point, in search of agates. We all have jars of treasures and memories we will hold on to forever. We love you mom to the moon and back, always, as she would say.

Kathy is survived by her mom Sarah Kate, her sister Vickie, her life partner Brian, and her five children: Zachary, Jessica, Jamie, Shannon, and Sara. Her nine grandchildren: Aspen, Zachariah, Nikel, Olive, Chandler, Carter, Kyler, Emma, and Isla. Her two great-grandchildren Nova and Niko. Her two nephews Ben and Joe, as well as cousins, aunts, Petey (her dog), and many loving, life-long friends.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Sunday, May 26 in Washington.

Details to follow.