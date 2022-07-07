Kenneth Holmes

Kenneth Raymond Holmes, age 79, passed away peacefully and comfortably in his sleep on Friday, July 1 in Bellingham.

Ken was born in Olympia on Feb. 28, 1943 to parents Bertrand and Bertha (Lensegrav) Holmes.

Ken graduated from Olympia High school and attended WSU.

In his early years, he could be found camping and fishing the lakes, rivers and streams with his high school buddies and eating out of hub caps or side mirrors because someone forgot the plates.

Ken’s hobbies included the search for elk and deer (which always included a stop at Dailey Prairie), drifting eggs for Steelhead on the rivers, collecting Coleman Lanterns, attending city and county council meetings with prepared statements in hand, attending sporting events of his grand children and offering constructive coaching centered on the fundamentals. Ken’s work life consisted of owning a cleaning business servicing the Bellingham National Bank, served as an instructor at BTC and then retiring from Bellingham Housing Authority.

Dad was preceded in the journey to heaven by his honorable parents Bert and Bertha, his loving wife and expert caregiver Linda, and numerous, highly regarded aunts and uncles.

Ken is survived by his children Dr. Caron Sada, Greg (Chris) Holmes, Steve (Jennifer) Holmes, Scott (Lisa) Reed, Jayme (Glen) Gentry and little brother Richard “Dick” Holmes.

Also surviving him are his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Whether it was watching their sporting events, listening to their stories or just getting a hug, it was those times that made him the happiest. Our last days with dad were amazing and will always be cherished.

The stories shared, the love and gratitude for the memories kept and the comfort felt from knowing his love for us was deep allowed him to say goodbye and to go in peace.

We will miss you dad. No regrets. Special thanks to Karen as well as the other nurses at MBCC. Your care and connection with dad was top notch and he appreciated it even on the rough days. Thank you. No formal service is planned, but his family will spread his ashes at his favorite locations. In honor of dad, please call or email your local and state representatives. Remind them that they work for you. Their office phone numbers and addresses are public record.

