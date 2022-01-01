Kenneth Visser 

Kenneth James Visser, age 74, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 24, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bellingham, due to complications related to COVID-19.

Ken was born Aug. 4, 1947, to Clarence and Ruth (Wieberdink) Visser in Milaca, Minnesota. The family moved to Everson in March 1963.

Ken graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 1965. He married his wife Judy (Vrieling) Visser on Aug. 20, 1971. Together they have two children, daughter Amy Delorme of Bellingham, and Troy Visser of Sumas.

Shortly after high school Ken joined the National Guard and served for six years. He hauled gravel and drove cement truck as well before working for Hilbert Cock where he learned to build houses.

Ken worked diligently most of his life building cabinets for numerous people, including himself and brother Dale owning Visser Brothers Woodworking on Hannegan Road.

Ken was known for his expertise and eye for architectural design in all his cabinet buildings. He was a perfectionist, and built beautiful furniture.

Ken enjoyed building their homes, and many projects outside as well as anything to do with working around his yard on his Kabota tractor.

Ken loved nothing more than to talk about his faith in Jesus, spend time with family, and playing games around the table with the ones he loved. He also enjoyed driving charter bus for Hesselgrave, and Lynden Christian School in his retirement years, a fun and social outing for him.

Ken is survived by his wife Judy of 50 years, daughter Amy DeLorme and her children Victoria and Ashton DeLorme, and son Troy (Terra) Visser and their children Grant, Maddie, and Alexa Visser; mother-in-law Rosalie Vrieling; his siblings Gaylen (Sylvia), Randy (Geri), Wanda (Will) Williams, Dale (Jennifer), Dawn (Troy Costello) Visser; brother-in-law Chuck (Judy) Vrieling, sister-in-law Vicki (Jerry) Visser, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Ruth Visser, father-in-law George Vrieling, mother-in-law Carol Vrieling, sister-in-law Connie Maberry, brother-in-law Jerry Vrieling.

A private family service was held in his honor. The family would like to thank Gillies Funeral Home, as well as Greenwood Cemetery, also those that gave wonderful care to him at St. Joseph’s Hospital.