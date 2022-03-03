L.D. Erickson

L.D. “Speed” Erickson, 87, passed on Saturday, March 5, in Bellingham.

Speed was born in Coulee, ND to Everett and Beda (Wasness) Erickson.

After losing his father at the age of 8, Speed was raised by his grandparents and travelled between Pacific Grove, California and North Dakota.

Speed served in the Naval Aviation Division of the US Navy during the Korean War.

Once discharged from the Navy, Speed married Marion Miller of Grano, ND in 1955.

Speed worked for Western Electric for 32 years, travelling and working throughout the US and retired when he was 52.

Speed and Marion spent most of their retirement years travelling in their motorhome between Yuma, Arizona, Lynden, and North Dakota.

Speed is preceded in death by his wife Marion, his parents and his brother Mick Erickson (Marilyn) of Grand Island, Nebraska. He is survived by his daughters Janelle (Seattle) and Joyce (Lynden), siblings: Douglas Erickson (Lebanon, MO), Bonnie Wilson (Tulsa, OK), Susan Pirone (Lynnwood, WA) and numerous nieces and nephews.

No services are planned. Memorials can be made to Whatcom Hospice House.