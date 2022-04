Elida “Lala” Ledesma Cantu passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by all her loved ones on April 2.

A funeral service will be held at North County Christ the King in Lynden, on April 13, at noon.

Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until noon.

Graveside services will be at Ten Mile Cemetery at 2 p.m.

To read her full obituary, visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com.