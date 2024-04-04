Larry Robert Flue, 71, of Burien passed away on March 26, 2024, at Harborview Medical Center with his family by his side.

Larry was born on Dec. 14, 1952, in Renton. He grew up in Kent and attended Kent schools most of his life.

Larry graduated in 1971 from Los Alamitos High School, Los Alamitos, CA and received technical certificates in Automotive Mechanics from Green River Community College in Auburn.

Larry will be remembered as a caring and compassionate husband, father, father-in-law, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, who loved mochas, camping with family, playing on the beach, working on cars, and spending time with his kids and grandkids.

He also enjoyed camping and canoeing with Boy Scouts.

Larry will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and everyone who knew him.

He always had a positive attitude and encouraged family and friends to help each other and spend time together.

Larry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Janis McLeod Flue, his son, Shawn Flue (Carla), his daughter, Angela Hoerntlein (Chad), his two grandsons, his brother, Les Flue (Susan Giles), his sister, Renee Bostic (Dave), six nephews and nieces, and numerous cousins, family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter L. Flue, Jr. and his mother, Jean S. Flue, as well as many other loved ones and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Myositis Association, www.myositis.org.

A graveside service will be held at Greenacres Cemetery, 5700 Northwest Drive, Ferndale on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 1 p.m. A reception will be held in the Chapel at Greenacres following the graveside service.

All who knew and loved him are invited to attend.