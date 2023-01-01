Laura Johnston

Laura (Neyens) Johnston passed away Christmas morning, at the age of 79, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Laura was born Feb. 5, 1943, in Bellingham, to Eugene and Nellie Neyens. She became a born-again Christian at the age of 8 and served God faithfully the rest of her life. Laura was very involved at her church organizing Christmas Bazaars and serving as an elder for many years.

Laura loved sewing, soap making and card making. She loved making things to donate to women’s shelters and others in need.

Laura was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be greatly missed.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, her youngest sister Rita Brenke and her youngest son Daniel Lininger.

Laura is survived by her children Leona (Warren) Lathrop, David Cooper, Gordon Bennett and Bruce Bennett; her grandchildren Jolene (Joe) May, Jenna Lathrop, Michael Gardner and Bryden Bennett; her great-grandchildren Kaden May and Elijah May; and her siblings Viola Coleman, Gary Neyens, Sam (Marie) Neyens and Kay Pyatt.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. at Living Hope Fellowship 824 W. Smith Road, Bellingham.