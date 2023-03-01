Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, Lavawn Radder, quietly passed away on Tuesday, Dec.19, 2023. Visitation will be at Gillies Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. followed by her graveside service at Nooksack Cemetery beginning at 1 p.m. A full obituary will be posted soon with Gillies…
