LaVerna Schafer

LaVerna Marcella Walz Schafer passed away in Bellingham on Dec. 12, 2020, at the age of 90.

LaVerna was born Aug. 21, 1930, in Filer, Idaho, and grew up in Jerome on a wonderful rural property near the beautiful Snake River canyon just north of Twin Falls.

After graduating from high school, LaVerna went to Mountain View Bible College in Didsbury, Alberta, where she met Norman Schafer, from May City, near Olds, Alberta. They both graduated from MVBC and were married on Aug. 14, 1951, at Twin Falls. Together, they entered Christian ministry with the United Missionary Church, the Missionary Church and the Christian & Missionary Alliance. They pastored at Birch Bay WA, Filer ID, Roy WA, Franklin NE, Longmont CO, Colstrip MT, Harrison AR and St. Ignatius, MT. After serving in ministry for more than 50 years, they retired near Lynden. They celebrated 65 years of marriage in August 2016. Norman passed away in October 2016.

LaVerna enjoyed baking, cooking and setting a table for everyone to gather around. She was well known for her date-filled cookies, German chocolate cake, “Snow on the mountain” and candied sweet potatoes. Fresh coffee was always on. Mom also enjoyed cross-stitching, embroidery and growing tomatoes.

LaVerna was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Magdalena; brothers Wilbert and Marvin; and sisters Arbadella and Elene.

She will be missed by her three sons: Steven (Carol), Rodney (Arlene) and David (Kathleen); six grandchildren: Dennis (Katie) Schafer, Amanda (Chase) Falkenhagen, Alison (Eziah) Pahl, Alisha Schafer, Carson Schafer and Carrie (Pascal) Kikuji; and 11 great-grandchildren: Calvin Schafer, Brunas Kikuji, Grace Schafer, Roel Kikuji, Hope Falkenhagen, Lily Pahl, William Schafer, Violet Schafer, Piper Falkenhagen, Aiden Falkenhagen and Sienna Kikuji. LaVerna will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She has been welcomed home to heaven by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in LaVerna’s name to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090; or to North County Christ the King, 1816 18th St., Lynden WA 98264.

