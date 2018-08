On July 4, 2017, Leah Rochon died after a months-long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Des, daughter Ingrid, and the hundreds of children whose lives she improved through her 22 years of service as a teacher at Ferndale’s Eagleridge Elementary School. Leah’s love of reading and education was a thread that…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now