LEGALS- APRIL 1, 2020

BNSF Railway Company, Calvin Nutt, 2454 Occidental Ave S Ste 2D Seattle, WA 98134-1451, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, BNSF Gulf Road Siding, is located at BNSF NW Division, Cherry Point Subdivision, LS 418, MP 6.48 to MP 8.8 in Ferndale in Whatcom County.

This project involves 12.5 acres of soil disturbance for Other (railroad) construction activities.

The receiving waterbodies are unnamed waterbody JD8, Wetland C, Wetland P.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published March 25 and April 1, 2020

Public Notice: City of Ferndale now Accepting Comprehensive Plan Amendments

As required by the Ferndale Municipal Code, the City of Ferndale is providing public notice of the availability of applications for amendment or revision to the City’s Comprehensive Plan. Completed amendments, with associated fees, must be received by the City no later than the close of business Friday, May 1, 2020.

All applications shall be submitted on such forms as provided by the City, and incomplete applications will not be accepted. Forms are available online at https://ci-ferndale-wa.smartgovcommunity.com/Public/DocumentsView or at City Hall, 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA. Complete applications must be submitted online at www.cityofferndale.org/permits. If you have any questions please contact Haylie Miller, Community Development Director, at (360) 685-2367 or at [email protected]

Published April 1, 2020

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re: the Estate of :

KIRK DANIEL POWLESS

Deceased.

NO. 20-4-00415-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

The Administratrix named below has been appointed as Administratrix of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the executor or the executor’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of : (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed a notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: March 18, 2020

Administratrix: Carrie A. Anderson

Attorney for Administratrix: Peter Kram of Kram & Wooster

Address for mailing or service:

c/o Peter Kram

Kram & Wooster

1901 South I Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

Dated this 13th day of March, 2020.

Peter Kram, WSBA 7436

Attorney for Estate

Published March 18 & 25 and April 1, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-863538-SW Title Order No.: 190974780-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2017-0900443 Parcel Number(s): 400126 159256 0000, 118555 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: ED F. FAYETTE, AN UNMARRIED PERSON Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Alaska USA Federal Credit Union Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Cenlar FSB I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 4/10/2020, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 5, PLAT OF VAN-DE-WOL ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGE 68, IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 3177 CREASY RD, CUSTER, WA 98240-9531 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 8/31/2017, recorded 9/6/2017, under Instrument No. 2017-0900443 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from ED F. FAYETTE, AN UNMARRIED PERSON, as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE NORTHWEST WASHINGTON, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR ALASKA USA MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2019-0502816 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $15,814.88. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $196,465.23, together with interest as provided in the Note from 1/1/2019 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 4/10/2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 3/30/2020 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 3/30/2020 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 3/30/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 10/16/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-863538-SW. Dated: 12/2/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Kristen Oswood, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-863538-SW Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0158770

Published March 11 and April 1, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-19-864709-SW Title Order No.: 8757069 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2061000217 Parcel Number(s): 3704322155170000, 36036 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: ROBERT F. NESS HUSBAND WENDY A. NESS WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: KeyBank National Association I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 5/1/2020, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 10, BLOCK 3, GLENHAVEN LAKES, DIVISION NO. 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGE 39, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 459 VINEMAPLE WAY, SEDRO WOOLLEY, WA 98284 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 9/19/2006, recorded 10/2/2006, under Instrument No. 2061000217 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from ROBERT F. NESS HUSBAND WENDY A. NESS WIFE, as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, as original beneficiary. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $8,970.31. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $14,366.04, together with interest as provided in the Note from 2/27/2018 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 5/1/2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 4/20/2020 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 4/20/2020 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 4/20/2020 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 10/30/2019. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-19-864709-SW. Dated: 12/20/2019 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Kristen Oswood, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-19-864709-SW Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0159296

Published April 1 & 22, 2020